Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 431.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 332.3% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. This represents a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $41.27 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

