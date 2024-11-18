Huntington National Bank Buys 152 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.1 %

HWM opened at $112.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 49.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 43.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

