KBC Group NV Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 178.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $279.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.54.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,425. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $77,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,000. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,281 shares of company stock worth $6,657,121 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

