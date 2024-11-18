Metis Global Partners LLC Has $777,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 23.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $26.38 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

