Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 244.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 81.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $275.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.94. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $527.18.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Partners downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

