Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.3 %

HIG stock opened at $117.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.75. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

