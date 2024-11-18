Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Qualys by 149.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 53.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,493,851.29. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,273.24. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock worth $1,360,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $145.52 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.17 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

