Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $82.65 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.20 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

