Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $23.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Get Capri alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capri

Capri Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Capri

NYSE CPRI opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. Capri has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Capri by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 14.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 15.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Capri by 32.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.