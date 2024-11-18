Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $26,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This represents a 21.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

TRV stock opened at $260.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

