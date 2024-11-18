Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.