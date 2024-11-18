Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Shares of LYG opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.