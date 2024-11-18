Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

