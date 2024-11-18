Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 403.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 332.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.8 %

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $41.27 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.