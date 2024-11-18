Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

