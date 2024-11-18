AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 50.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 8.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in AppLovin by 2.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total value of $17,132,918.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,017,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,115,402.32. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. This represents a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,542 shares of company stock valued at $32,012,275. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $291.09 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $302.55. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.31.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

