Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $651,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.7% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 56,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $599.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.78 and a 1 year high of $624.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $2,985,284.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,298,548.08. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,179,820.90. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 411,006 shares of company stock worth $161,360,618 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.