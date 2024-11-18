Huntington National Bank Sells 90 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 162.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ICU Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 731.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI stock opened at $167.86 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.31.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,324.54. This represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total value of $2,062,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $17,973,261.12. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,502 shares of company stock worth $6,573,496. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

