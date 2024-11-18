Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $2,298,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,053,236.80. This represents a 24.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,296,897.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,046,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,370,213.80. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,891 shares of company stock worth $45,266,113. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $140.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

