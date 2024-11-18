Huntington National Bank Purchases 12 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Markel Group by 833.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,707.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,342.66 and a 1 year high of $1,733.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,581.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,581.49.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

