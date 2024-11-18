Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,956 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 281.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,595,000 after acquiring an additional 75,969 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,670,000 after purchasing an additional 502,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,639,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,488,000 after purchasing an additional 640,552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.