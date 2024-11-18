Huntington National Bank Buys 140 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

ZBRA opened at $385.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $405.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

