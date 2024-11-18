State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Hexcel by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in Hexcel by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 316,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hexcel by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $59.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

