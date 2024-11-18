KBC Group NV Purchases 14,327 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 191.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $137.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.36.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Several analysts have commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

