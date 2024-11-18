Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,644 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $108.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

