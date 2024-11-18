Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 218,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,633,000 after acquiring an additional 696,031 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. The trade was a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

