KBC Group NV Sells 461 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,108 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,218,000 after buying an additional 337,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $96.79 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.34.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $968,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This trade represents a 17.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,820 shares of company stock worth $21,892,856. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

