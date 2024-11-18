KBC Group NV Sells 75,455 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 75,455 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Sunrun worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 385.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,148 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $40,360.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,036.47. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $35,311.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,242,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,649,790.58. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,225. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.78 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $9.89 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

