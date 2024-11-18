American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

