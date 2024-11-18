Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.96.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $159.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $159.60 and a one year high of $268.30. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

