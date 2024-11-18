KBC Group NV Acquires 10,052 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 23.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 163,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 79,852 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in JD.com by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 31,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

View Our Latest Report on JD

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.