Carrera Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:JPM opened at $245.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.17. The company has a market capitalization of $690.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $150.09 and a 1-year high of $248.00.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.13.
Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.