Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Weatherford International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFRD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Weatherford International Stock Down 2.0 %

WFRD stock opened at $81.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $521,565.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $932,764.80. The trade was a 35.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.