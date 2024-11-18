JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.13.

JPM stock opened at $245.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.09 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

