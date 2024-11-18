Bell Bank Sells 1,940 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bell Bank reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $245.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $690.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.50 and its 200-day moving average is $210.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $150.09 and a 1-year high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

