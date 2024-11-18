Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $245.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day moving average of $210.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $150.09 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

