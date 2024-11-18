JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after buying an additional 2,787,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after buying an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $245.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.09 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.17.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
