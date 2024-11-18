Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

Shares of CAVA opened at $141.38 on Thursday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.35 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.46.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,264. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 942,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,485,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,820,000 after purchasing an additional 321,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

