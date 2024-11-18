Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after buying an additional 426,900 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Teradyne by 13,540.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 416,898 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,432,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,814,000 after acquiring an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Teradyne by 4,695.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 284,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 14.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,353. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $102.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average is $132.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

