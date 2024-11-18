CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 211.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,854,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,761,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of CDW by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $177.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.94. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.94 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

