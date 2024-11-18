Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in FMC by 250.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in FMC by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 1,282.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE FMC opened at $54.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

