Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $606,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 188.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

