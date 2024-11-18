Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 114.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $111.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $114.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,835.58. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The trade was a 5.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $3,325,917. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

