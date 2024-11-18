Huntington National Bank Purchases 473 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Crocs by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $2,024,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.14.

Crocs Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $97.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

