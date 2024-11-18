Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

VT stock opened at $118.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.06. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $121.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

