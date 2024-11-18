17,304 Shares in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 380,270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,765,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 157,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 38,162 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 440.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 552,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 450,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 418,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 317,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SB opened at $4.27 on Monday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Safe Bulkers

(Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.