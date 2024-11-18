Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27.46 Million Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $27,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $29.58 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $953.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

COLL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

