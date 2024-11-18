GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $773,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $151.78 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.31.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

