Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,154 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $27,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after acquiring an additional 233,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after purchasing an additional 738,509 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,194,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,684,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,011,000 after buying an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 884,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,077,000 after buying an additional 90,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $314.02 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $322.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.92.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

