Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stellus Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCM. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

SCM opened at $13.98 on Monday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $378.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

(Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.