iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 165.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.52 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

